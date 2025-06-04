Mets pitching prospect continues to impress in the high minors

In a baseball world full of flashy names and top-dollar hype, Jonah Tong is quietly throwing lightning bolts in Double-A.

He doesn’t carry the same buzz as fellow New York Mets prospects Brandon Sproat or Nolan McLean, but ask anyone who’s watched him lately — this kid is a storm rolling in fast.

On Wednesday, he spun another masterpiece that made fans, scouts, and even the Mets’ front office lean in a little closer.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A dominant Double-A outing that demanded attention

Pitching for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Tong was simply unhittable. Over five innings, he allowed no hits, no runs, and struck out 11.

Right-hander Jonah Tong was unhittable today for AA Binghamton:



5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 11 K. 87 pitches (55 strikes). Generated 16 whiffs



He entered today with a 40.7% K rate, 2nd in all of MiLB among pitchers w/ at least 40 IP



Tong’s ERA is down to 2.02



A monster season pic.twitter.com/mrv6d374GW — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) June 4, 2025

His 87-pitch outing included 55 strikes and a jaw-dropping 16 whiffs, carving through hitters like a blade through soft grass.

Though he walked three, the outing lowered his ERA to a stellar 2.02 — the kind of number that turns heads and shifts plans.

The right-hander entered the game with a 40.7% strikeout rate, second in all of Minor League Baseball among pitchers with at least 40 innings. That alone tells the story: Tong doesn’t just miss bats — he dominates.

Strikeouts galore, but walks still the hurdle

Every pitcher has something to refine, and for Tong, it’s his command. Before this latest gem, he carried a 13.6% walk rate.

That level of control volatility is probably why the Mets are still letting him cook in Double-A rather than promoting him straight to Triple-A Syracuse.

It’s a delicate balance — when a young pitcher is overwhelming hitters like this, how long do you hold him back?

Tong is forcing the issue, outing after outing, and the Mets may soon have no choice but to give him a tougher challenge.

The almost-perfect game that lit up radar guns

This isn’t the first time Tong has left jaws on the floor. Back on May 10, he was one out away from perfection.

That night, he threw 6.2 perfect innings with 13 strikeouts, retiring batter after batter with surgical precision. The only reason it ended short of history? His pitch count was rising, and the Mets wisely chose to protect his arm rather than risk long-term damage.

It was a bittersweet moment — close to baseball immortality, yet a clear reminder that this is a marathon, not a sprint.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stuff that scouts dream about

At just 22 years old, Jonah Tong already boasts the kind of electric arsenal teams dream about. His fastball explodes through the zone not so much because of sheer velocity, but because of his elite carry.

His offspeed offerings generate ugly swings, and hitters often look lost trying to keep up with him. His strikeout prowess isn’t luck — it’s raw talent honed into something deadly.

With age and experience, the command can be fine-tuned. But you can’t teach this level of stuff. It’s the kind of talent that, when it comes together, creates an ace.

Looking ahead: Patience vs pressure

The Mets are taking the long view, as they should. With pitching depth across their system, there’s no reason to rush him.

But the thing about elite performers is they make patience hard. Each start like Wednesday’s chips away at that timeline. If he can lower his walk rate even marginally, there’s no real reason to keep him from Syracuse.

Even if 2025 is too soon for his big-league debut, 2026 is shaping up to be his breakout year — one where he could impact the Mets’ rotation in a major way.

Like a spark in dry brush, Jonah Tong is igniting something big. The Mets may try to manage the flames, but they better be ready for the wildfire.

Popular reading:

Mets star outfielder discusses tough defensive play that resulted in Tuesday’s loss: ‘Not as routine as it looked’