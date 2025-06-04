Mets star outfielder discusses tough defensive play that resulted in Tuesday’s loss: ‘Not as routine as it looked’

Sometimes, baseball doesn’t break your heart—it yanks it straight out of your chest and hands it to the other dugout.

The New York Mets came within a few outs of a hard-earned victory against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

After clawing their way to a 5–4 lead, the bullpen stumbled, the ball took a strange turn, and Brandon Nimmo stood stunned in left field as a game-winning double that could have been an out dropped in.

It was a moment that felt like watching a vase fall in slow motion—knowing the impact is coming but being helpless to stop it.

Late lead vanishes as Muncy ties it in the ninth

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Mets had scraped together enough offense to hold a slim 5–4 edge. The Dodgers, though, are never out of reach.

Huascar Brazoban was tasked with sealing the win, but Max Muncy had other plans. With one swing, he launched a towering game-tying home run that sent the Chavez Ravine crowd into a frenzy and the game into extra innings.

The momentum swung violently, and suddenly, the Mets were no longer protecting a lead—they were trying to survive.

Freeman’s extra-inning drive ends it in walk-off fashion

With the Dodgers’ ghost runner Tommy Edman stationed on second in the tenth inning, Freddie Freeman strode to the plate.

He connected on a 105.9 mph rocket to left field—high, deep, and slicing. It wasn’t a no-doubt home run, but it was certainly trouble.

Brandon Nimmo, shifted shallow due to the potential base-hit threat, sprinted back. He appeared to have a read on the ball—at least initially.

As he approached the warning track, he hesitated slightly, glancing toward the wall. That momentary delay, combined with the ball’s slicing tail, proved fatal. It fell in for a double, and the Dodgers walked off with a dramatic 6–5 win.

Nimmo and Mendoza weigh in on the critical play

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t hesitate to defend his veteran outfielder. He understood the nuances of the moment and didn’t believe it was as easy as some may have thought.

“Not an easy play, especially in that situation,” Mendoza told SNY. “He’s playing shallower than normal… and that’s a tough play in left field for a lefty.”

Nimmo, visibly frustrated, took accountability but pointed out the unpredictable nature of the ball’s trajectory.

“I thought I was going to be able to make a play on it,” he explained. “It just did what I didn’t think it was going to do there at the end.”

He added that, despite his instincts and experience, the ball tailed further than anticipated—something that often happens when a lefty pulls a fast one to the opposite field.

“I was very surprised to find it on the other shoulder,” Nimmo said, referring to the last-second twist in the ball’s path.

Small margins and tough lessons for the Mets

In baseball, the margin for error is thinner than the edge of a razor. Nimmo had a chance, yes, but he was dealing with a ball hit at nearly 106 mph, slicing away in a ballpark that punishes hesitation.

Given the shallower positioning—designed to prevent a routine base hit from scoring the ghost runner—Nimmo’s path to the ball was never straightforward.

Still, some fans may wonder why he didn’t anticipate the slicing action. That’s fair. But even seasoned outfielders can get fooled when the stakes are high and the ball behaves unexpectedly.

As the Mets regroup from this crushing walk-off, they’ll need to lean on resilience and memory—not just the painful kind, but the lessons embedded within. Nimmo won’t forget the play anytime soon, but neither will the Mets.

