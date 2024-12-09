Mets could be at the ‘beginning’ of lucrative offseason upgrades

December 9, 2024
Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets owner Steve Cohen on the field before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The bus is not about to stop for the New York Mets making impactful offseason moves following their record-setting signing of superstar free agent Juan Soto on Sunday night.

Mets likely to add more strong talent post-Juan Soto deal

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported after Soto agreed to terms with the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million deal that New York is likely to be active in the open market as winter meetings draw on.

MLB: ALCS-New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians, juan soto
Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Mets’ rotation has a pressing need for elite talent

The Mets have several avenues they could take from here. Standout pitcher Luis Severino left town for the Oakland Athletics in free agency this fall. Even with Severino on board, the Mets looked like a team that needed one more A-class starter on the mound to help them get past the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 NLCS.

Mets could add to OF and find Pete Alonso’s replacement

Jul 28, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his two run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the dugout during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

An elite pitcher could be a move the Mets pursue, especially as fellow star talent Sean Manaea could also walk in free agency. Elsewhere, the Mets could use another agile body in the outfield, and depending on the decision that star first baseman Pete Alonso makes on where he’ll play next, first base will also be a position of need for the team.

Ultimately, Mets owner Steve Cohen has remained as aggressive as ever in taking the necessary steps to upgrade their roster. More of the same could be on the horizon in short order.

