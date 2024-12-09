Mets could still bring back star slugger to pair with Juan Soto

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets did it. They signed Juan Soto to a $765 million deal on Sunday night. But they could do “it” again.

The Mets could floor the gas with Pete Alonso signing

How? By bringing back power-hitting star first baseman free agent Pete Alonso. Soto and 2024 National League MVP runner-up Francisco Lindor now form a scary one-two punch in Queens, NY. But Alonso would gift the Mets with a three-headed monster at the plate that could propel them to a World Series win in 2025.

The Mets can run their payroll table up to chase the World Series

The biggest variable that is at play for a Mets reunion with Alonso comes in the financial department. Soto’s record-setting 15-year deal puts him on New York’s books for an average of $51 million per year. According to Spotrac, the Mets currently have a projected payroll table of $204.25 million for next season after inking the Dominican talent (h/t Teddy Ricketson of The Sporting News).

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In 2024, the Mets had roughly $314.75 million in salary obligations. Alonso accounted for $20.5 million of their cap on his expiring deal. He and the Mets were in a back-and-forth for months on end over the security of his long-term future with the team. Now, there’s a strong likelihood that he will walk in his own free agency this fall or upcoming winter.

The Mets could create a formidable trio with an Alonso reunion

However, Mets owner Steve Cohen can bring their prized franchise pillar back on a greater annual salary than he last earned if they are content with hovering around the $300 million-plus payroll range they were at last season. Soto, Lindor, and Alonso would make New York’s batting order feared above most.

The three stars together could be enough to help the Mets elevate past the NLCS, which they reached in 2024 before losing to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Cohen is not shy with his checkbook and could very well ingratiate Alonso back into their fold depending on the ancillary moves they make in the short term.