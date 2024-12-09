Mets could make another $250 million splash with Ace starting pitcher

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

After securing Juan Soto with a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract, the New York Mets have redefined the off-season landscape. While Soto’s signing addresses their need for an elite offensive presence, the Mets still have room in their budget to make another major move—this time targeting their rotation.

The Mets’ pitching staff remains a significant area of concern, and with star pitchers like Corbin Burnes still available in free agency, another blockbuster signing could be on the horizon.

A Rotation in Need of Reinforcement

Despite their aggressive moves in recent years, the Mets’ rotation is far from settled. Key departures, including Sean Menaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana, left holes in their staff, and while Kodai Senga has emerged as a legitimate yet injury-prone ace, the rotation lacks depth and another top arm.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Burnes, one of the top free-agent pitchers on the market, represents a prime opportunity for the Mets to solidify their staff. The 29-year-old right-hander is coming off another strong campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, pitching 194.1 innings with a 2.92 ERA, 8.38 strikeouts per nine innings, and a 3.7 WAR. His ability to dominate with his cutter and strong ground-ball rates would make him a perfect fit for Citi Field.

The Financial Flexibility to Compete

Unlike many teams constrained by budget limitations, the Mets, under owner Steve Cohen, have shown they are willing to spend whatever it takes to build a winner. Even after Soto’s massive deal, the Mets retain significant financial flexibility. With Soto’s contract structured without deferred money but spread over 15 years, the immediate payroll impact is manageable.

Burnes, projected to command a deal in the range of $250 million over six or seven years, aligns with the Mets’ willingness to spend big for proven talent. Adding Burnes would not only bolster their rotation but also position the team as one of the most balanced rosters in baseball.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A Potential Ace Duo

Pairing Burnes with Senga would create a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the Mets’ rotation. With Senga coming off a season where he tossed only 5.1 MLB innings, the Mets will be hoping for a big bounce-back performance.

Such a move would also relieve pressure on the Mets’ bullpen, allowing them to focus on late-inning specialists rather than relying on relievers to cover gaps left by an incomplete rotation. They’ve already committed to a three-year deal with former Yankees closer Clay Holmes and signed Frankie Montas to a one-year, $16 million deal.