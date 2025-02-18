Mets could add former champion for rotation support

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

With Frankie Montas shut down by the New York Mets for the next six to eight weeks, the franchise could look to a proven champion to take the mound in his stead.

The Mets could add Alex Wood off of free agent pile

The Mets have a green light to acquire former Oakland Athletics hurler Alex Wood in free agency. Oakland Athletics on SI’s Jason Burke rationalized why New York would benefit from bringing a quality pitcher of Wood’s ilk on board.

“One pitcher that could have some upside for 2025 is free agent southpaw Alex Wood, who was a part of the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020,” Burke wrote.

“Now 34, Wood wouldn’t be seeking a multi-year deal, and if the Mets were to approach him about an opportunity with the club, a minor-league pact may even be on the table given New York’s aspirations in 2025. He’s a competitor, and would likely enjoy the opportunity to prove himself in order to make a club with World Series hopes.”

Wood could be a strong backend option for the Mets

Though the lefty starter has seen his ERA soar to above 4.30 for the last three seasons running, he’s carried a reputation of being an efficient hurler, as his career 3.78 ERA shows. Wood could bring respectable pitching to the mound in New York and a solid ability to retire batters.

The former 2017 All-Star would also bring championship pedigree to the Mets, given he won the 2020 World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If he could be had at a cost-effective price, he’d be an ideal fit to man New York’s No. 5 or No. 6 slots in their pitching rotation until Montas returns from his strained lat.