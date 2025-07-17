Mets could add an absolute weapon to their dying bullpen

The New York Mets are eyeing postseason hopes, and their bullpen has been stretched far beyond what it can consistently handle.

With the starting rotation faltering and the trade deadline fast approaching, David Stearns has no choice but to act quickly.

One name that stands out among potential targets is Jhoan Duran — an overpowering reliever with elite-level stuff and long-term value.

If the Mets are serious about stabilizing the back end of their bullpen, Duran might be their most important call to make.

Duran is putting up dominant numbers in every possible category

Across 43.1 innings this season, Jhoan Duran owns a sparkling 1.66 ERA, making him one of MLB’s most reliable late-inning arms.

His fastball velocity ranks in the 100th percentile, consistently touching 100.3 MPH and overpowering hitters with relative ease.

Duran is more than just heat, though — he ranks in the 90th percentile in whiff rate and 87th in chase rate this year.

He also ranks in the 98th percentile in limiting barrels and generates ground balls at an absurd 70% clip.

In a league that punishes mistakes, Duran’s combination of power and deception makes him nearly unhittable in leverage spots.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Mets need a closer who can shut the door consistently

While Edwin Díaz was expected to anchor the bullpen, injuries and inconsistency have forced the Mets to mix and match often.

The constant shuffling has placed pressure on middle relievers and left the team vulnerable in late-game situations.

Duran offers the Mets a legitimate closer option — a fireman who can not only lock down the ninth but also handle multiple innings.

He brings the kind of edge New York’s bullpen has lacked all year, especially in tight games against playoff-caliber opponents.

Think of him as a security system with a built-in flamethrower — reliable, powerful, and completely intimidating.

Team control adds major value for the Mets’ future

Beyond the numbers, what makes Jhoan Duran even more appealing is his contract situation — he’s under team control until 2028.

For a Mets team trying to build sustainable success, Duran offers both short-term help and long-term security in the bullpen.

He isn’t a rental — he’s a foundational piece who could be paired with Díaz to form one of the league’s most dominant tandems.

Adding Duran could immediately reshape how the Mets deploy their relievers down the stretch and into future seasons.

It’s rare to find this level of production paired with multiple years of control, which is why the price will be steep.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

What would it take for the Mets to pull off a deal?

Acquiring Duran won’t come cheap — the Twins know his value and will likely demand premium prospects or controllable MLB-ready talent.

But if Stearns believes this group has a real postseason shot, investing in Duran’s elite profile could be worth the cost.

He checks every box — velocity, movement, control, endurance, and mentality — all while offering flexibility in high-stakes moments.

For a Mets bullpen that has struggled to find consistent dominance, Duran could be the missing piece they’ve been searching for.