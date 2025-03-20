Mets closer experiencing sharp decline in velocity in spring action

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz has seen his stuff decline in Spring Training this year.

Mets: Edwin Diaz’s fastball is down in 2025

New York Mets on SI’s Troy Brock relayed details from MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, who reported how Diaz’s velocity has plummeted from last season to now:

“Diaz has sat between 93 and 95 MPH this spring, while in years past, it has been much closer to 100. In 2023, before the injury, the veteran was averaging 99 MPH, and last year he was sitting at 97,” Brock wrote.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Diaz is looking to avoid slumps from 2024 next season

The Puerto Rican talent’s decline in velocity is a concern for the Mets. Diaz is already coming off of a 2024 campaign where he blew four saves in the month of May. In addition to other uncharacteristic outings, the two-time Reliever of the Year was not his best last season. Consequently, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza deployed him in the eighth and seventh innings in several games.

Diaz will need to make sure that his arsenal is set in order to help New York close games in 2025. With their rotation already banged up, he’ll be necessary to help the Mets win as many games as possible in a tough NL East division.