Mets closer clears another hurdle in his quest to be ready for Opening Day 

When New York Mets‘ right-hander Edwin Díaz is at his best, he doesn’t just close games—he slams the door, bolts it shut, and throws away the key. In 2022, he was untouchable, striking out 118 batters in just 62 innings with a 1.31 ERA. His fastball hummed at an average of 99.1 mph, setting up his wipeout slider that made hitters look foolish.

Then came the knee injury in 2023, wiping out his season. His 2024 return was solid but not spectacular, with a 3.52 ERA as he worked to regain his mechanics and confidence. Now, as he preps for a fresh season, all eyes are on one thing: his fastball velocity.

Tracking the Heat

Velocity isn’t everything for a pitcher, but for Díaz, it’s a major piece of the puzzle. His heater dipped to 97.5 mph last year—a noticeable drop from his peak. Then came a concerning moment this spring when reports out of Mets camp suggested his velocity had briefly fallen to 92 mph in an outing.

That set off some alarms, but it wasn’t the full story. Díaz has been ramping up, and according to Mets insider Anthony DiComo, his latest outing showed a much better picture.

“Edwin Díaz pitched on a back field today, going back-to-back for the first time this spring — something he likes to accomplish before Opening Day. He blew through two hitters and was hitting 96 mph consistently in this outing, according to a scout in attendance,” DiComo reported.

More than the fastball velo, the Mets should be celebrating the fact Diaz completed back-to-back outings, even in a controlled environment. It was an important hurdle for him and it’s now cleared.

Still Electric, Just a Slightly Different Voltage

All things considered, ninety-six isn’t 99, but let’s be real—Díaz doesn’t need to hit triple digits to be elite. His fastball-slider combo is still as nasty as they come, and even at 97-98 mph, he can dominate hitters. The key now is consistency. If he can stay around that range, mix in his sharp breaking stuff, and locate his pitches, the Mets will still have one of the best closers in baseball.

Maybe 2022 Díaz isn’t walking back through that door. But even a slightly dialed-down version is more than enough to lock down the ninth inning.