Mets manager not yet ready to name his Opening Day rotation

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets’ rotation is shaping up, with three spots locked in—Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Opening Day starter Clay Holmes. These veterans have secured their roles with strong performances and good health, setting the stage for a competitive battle for the final two slots.

Three Contenders, One Tough Call

That leaves three pitchers—Griffin Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Tylor Megill—duking it out for the last two spots. The odd man out isn’t out of the picture, though. He’ll likely start the year in the bullpen, waiting for the inevitable call when injuries or fatigue creep in.

Each candidate has made his case in Grapefruit League play. Canning has dazzled, posting a minuscule 0.90 ERA with 16 strikeouts in just 10 innings. Megill, while not as dominant, has put together a solid 3.86 ERA with 13 strikeouts and only two walks over 11.2 innings. Blackburn’s overall 5.68 ERA looks rough, but dig deeper, and you’ll find a different story—just two earned runs in his last eight innings after a slow ramp-up following spinal surgery.

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Manager Holds His Cards Close

Despite the competition winding down, Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza isn’t ready to tip his hand. When asked who has the edge, he kept things wide open.

“You can make a case for Megill, you can make a case for Blackburn, you can make a case for Griffin [Canning],” Mendoza told SNY on Wednesday.

With just a few days left in camp, anything can happen. A dominant final outing could sway the decision, or the team could opt for experience over upside.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Experience vs. Potential

Blackburn and Megill were the Mets’ best pitchers from this group last year, giving them a leg up in terms of familiarity and consistency. But Canning? He’s the wild card—the guy with the highest ceiling. If he keeps missing bats like he has this spring, the Mets might be tempted to roll the dice on his potential rather than sticking with the safer bets.

The final decision looms, but no matter how it shakes out, the Mets have solid depth, and that’s never a bad problem to have.