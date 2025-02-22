Mets’ cleanup hitter could be in for a massive 2025 season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Mets are expecting big things from Francisco Alvarez in 2025, and for good reason. The 23-year-old catcher has already shown flashes of elite power, crushing 25 home runs in 2023. Last season, however, he managed just 11 over 100 games, a dip the Mets believe he can correct with a few adjustments.

With a revamped approach at the plate, Alvarez’s goal is clear: elevate the ball more and start sending it over the fence again.

Unlocking Power Through Swing Adjustments

One of the biggest differences in Alvarez’s 2024 season compared to his breakout 2023 campaign was his launch angle. Two years ago, he averaged 12.5 degrees, which allowed him to generate the loft necessary to hit for power. Last season, that number dropped to just 6.9 degrees, resulting in fewer home runs and weaker contact.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

His average exit velocity also took a slight step back, dropping from 90.1 mph to 88.8 mph. That doesn’t seem like much, but when it comes to power hitting, every fraction of a second and every degree of elevation can make all the difference.

This offseason, Alvarez retooled his mechanics, focusing on hitting to the opposite field while still tapping into his natural power. In the past, he felt like he had to pull everything, but learning to drive pitches the other way could make him a much more complete hitter.

Mets’ Ideal Lineup Alignment

With Francisco Lindor penciled in as the leadoff hitter, Juan Soto batting second, and Pete Alonso in the three-hole, the Mets seem to have settled on the best way to maximize their offensive firepower. That’s the alignment they have for their spring opener on Saturday afternoon.

That leaves Alvarez in the cleanup spot, a role that could suit him perfectly. If he can refine his approach and return to his 2023 power levels, he’ll have plenty of opportunities to drive in runs with Soto and Alonso setting the table.

The Mets could tinker with their order as the season progresses, but Alvarez has all the tools to solidify himself as the right-handed power bat they need to balance out the top of their lineup.