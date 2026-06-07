The NY Mets got the kind of final game in San Diego that actually changes the tone of a road trip, and Carson Benge was right in the middle of it. He went 5-for-5 in the series finale win over the Padres, picked up a homer and a triple, and looked like a hitter who was not interested in letting the game get away from him.

That kind of night matters because it was not empty damage. Benge finished with three runs scored and two RBIs, and his latest surge pushed his season line to .265/.325/.408 with 7 home runs and 26 RBIs. The Mets have plenty of questions hanging over the lineup already. Benge is starting to look like one of the few young hitters who is giving them a real answer.

Benge controlled the game from the first trip on

This was not one of those nights where a player gets a bloop or two and sneaks into a big box score. Benge kept beating the Padres in different ways, which is what made the whole thing stand out. He drove the ball, he kept the lineup moving, and he never looked like he was trying to force a big moment that was not there.

The bigger point is that the Mets have seen enough from him now to stop treating this like a novelty. Over his last seven games, Benge is hitting .345/.387/.828, and that is not just hot. That is the kind of stretch that changes how a lineup can be built around a young player. The production is arriving in a way that looks repeatable enough to matter.

The finishing touch was the RBI triple that made it a five-hit game. That was the hit that turned the box score from impressive into loud.

The Mets need this version of Benge to keep showing up

The Mets are not asking Benge to carry the offense by himself, but they do need him to keep giving them innings like this. The lineup already has enough quiet stretches. It cannot afford to treat every productive night from a young bat like a bonus if that player is starting to force his way into the middle of the conversation.

That is what makes this stretch more interesting than a one-night spike. Benge already gave the Mets a reminder earlier this season that the bat plays at this level, and after Opening Day he showed the NY Mets exactly who he is on day 1. Nights like this are how that starts to feel real instead of theoretical.

The outfield picture has also been changing around him, and the Mets have started to lean into that group in a way that feels more defined now. The Mets may have found the exact outfield edge they needed, and Benge is a big part of why that idea has some teeth to it.

If he is going to keep doing this, the Mets need to stop treating it like a nice surprise. They need to start treating it like part of the structure. A 5-for-5 night in a series finale does not solve anything by itself, but it does make one thing very clear: Benge is giving them something they can build on, and they should not waste it.