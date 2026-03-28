Carson Benge’s first day in the big leagues did not go smoothly. It was not supposed to. What mattered was what he did with the rough parts — and on Opening Day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he answered that question in the most direct way possible.

Benge made the NY Mets Opening Day roster as a 24-year-old with no MLB service time, slotting into the lineup against one of the hardest throwers on the planet in Carson Benge — wait, let’s back up. He was hitting against Paul Skenes. That is a rough way to start a career.

His first plate appearance lasted 3 pitches. Skenes threw 2 fastballs in the zone and Benge swung through both of them. His second at-bat against reliever Yohan Ramirez went a little longer — he fouled some pitches off — but ended the same way, another strikeout, another walk back to the dugout. Two at-bats in the big leagues and he had nothing to show for either of them. The Mets were already running Pittsburgh off the field by that point, which almost made it worse. Everyone else was producing. He wasn’t.

The At-Bat That Changed Everything

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The fifth inning is where Benge started showing the Mets something. Facing Ramirez again, he worked an 8-pitch walk — the kind of at-bat that doesn’t show up loud in a box score but tells a pitcher something real about who they’re dealing with. He had just been punched twice. He came back and competed, stayed patient, and got on base. That’s not instinct. That’s wiring.

One inning later, he stepped in against Justin Lawrence and did something he hadn’t done at any point during spring training — he pulled a first-pitch fastball in the air. It left the yard. Home run, MLB debut, Opening Day. He became the first Met to homer on his debut on Opening Day since Kazuo Matsui did it in 2004.

After the game, Benge talked about trying to slow everything down and focus on competing. Carlos Mendoza called his personality “super consistent” and made clear he was impressed. That’s not throwaway manager-speak. Mendoza has watched this kid up close for weeks. When he says consistent, he means it.

What This Tells You About Benge Going Forward

The easy version of this story is: rookie homers on Opening Day, feel-good moment, moving on. That reading sells him short. What Benge demonstrated on Thursday was something most young players don’t have — the ability to absorb failure without letting it compound. He didn’t press after the first strikeout. He didn’t chase after the second. He came back in the fifth and ground out a walk like someone who had been doing this for years.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That walk matters as much as the homer. Maybe more. The homer is a moment. The walk is a habit.

No 1 game tells you everything about a prospect. The Mets are going to need Benge to face adversity over a full season, and there will be stretches where the answers don’t come as cleanly as they did on Opening Day. Slumps happen. Adjustments take longer. The league catches up.

But the question with young players isn’t whether they’ll struggle — it’s how they respond when they do. Benge already showed you the answer. He got knocked down twice in his first professional hour and came back with a walk and a home run. If that’s the pattern, the Mets aren’t just looking at a roster piece. They’re looking at someone who’s going to make this team harder to manage against for a long time.