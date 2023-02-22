Mets’ Buck Showalter expects Max Scherzer to pitch Sunday, other starting pitching plans revealed

Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) throws to the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In four days, Spring Training for the 2023 New York Mets gets underway. On Saturday, the exhibition games will begin for the Mets, with two games scheduled at 1:05 and 6:10 pm EST.

As they inch closer and closer, news on when the Mets starting pitchers will be scheduled to throw has started to come out. In particular, with ace Max Scherzer, as Mets manager Buck Showalter shared the team’s upcoming plans for him and some other starting pitchers yesterday.

Buck Showalter shares when Mets starters will likely pitch early in Spring Training:

A reporter asked Showalter if he knew who was pitching the games Saturday and went on to share the following.

“I do. (Denyi) Reyes is pitching in the day game. And (Jose) Butto is pitching the night game. Looks like Max on Sunday, (David) Peterson on Monday, and (Jose) Quintana on Tuesday. Senga will probably pitch on Tuesday on backfield.”

With Scherzer scheduled to throw, just one of the Mets’ older starters is currently set to pitch in the first few Grapefruit League games, as Showalter did not mention Justin Verlander or Carlos Carrasco. That being said, Scherzer’s start will, in all likelihood, be a brief outing.

From there, it will be the first time that we get to see Quintana in action as a Met. He certainly has an important role as a middle-of-the-rotation arm for this Mets staff.

Lastly, four of the Mets’ younger and newer arms, Senga, Peterson, Butto, and Reyes, are all set to go. Starting with Senga, there is much excitement with regard to his future and upside with the Mets. His first appearance should deliver some thrilling moments. Peterson is a pitcher vying to be on the Mets’ 26-man Opening Day roster. Important work lies ahead for him. Butto is the youngest pitcher the Mets have on their active roster at 24 years old. Reyes was a new addition made by the Mets this offseason, as he signed a minor league contract. He will ring in the Grapefruit League for the Mets on the mound.