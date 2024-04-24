The Mets’ young catcher is set to be out for two months

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have faltered of late. They have dropped three straight games and scored just three runs total in those losses.

A contribution to the blue and orange’s recent woes has been the loss of starting catcher Francisco Álvarez.

Álvarez hit a dribbler in front of home plate that Will Smith fired into right field during Friday’s 9-4 victory over the Dodgers.

The Venezuela native stumbled rounding first base and thumb jammed into the dirt before recovering and sliding safely into second. As soon as he completed the slide, he began checking on his hand and swiftly exited the game, being replaced by Omar Narváez.

The blue and orange released a statement the following day saying they had placed Alvarez on the 15-day IL with a left thumb sprain.

However, an MRI revealed that the ulnar collateral ligament was torn and would require surgery to repair.

After undergoing surgery on Tuesday to repair the tear, the timeline has been for Álvarez to return for the blue and orange.

Francisco Álvarez will be out for two months

“We’re looking at eight weeks because of the position he plays, and it’s the left [thumb],” manager Carlos Mendoza said before yesterday’s loss to the Giants. “It’s one of those where we have got to be mindful, and I know he’s going to try to push it, but we have to make sure we get him back.”

Álvarez can resume baseball activities when his thumb regains at least 80 percent of its strength. Until then, Álvarez will remain around the team and rejoin the squad when they return to New York this weekend.

“Whether it’s with meetings or with the energy that he brings, just being around the team [will] make him feel [that he’s] contributing, doing something here,” Mendoza said. “It’s one of those where all of us are going to have to talk to him every day and making sure that he doesn’t push it too much.”

For now, Narváez and Tomás Nido will handle the catching duties. However, if the pair struggles, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns may look externally for a temporary replacement.