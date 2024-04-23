Mets could get All-Star slugger back vs. Cardinals on Friday

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Mets are on a roll and could continue their hot streak by adding one of their best talents to the rotation off of the injury pile. All-Star slugger J.D. Martinez is nearing return from a lower back injury and could return as soon as Friday in their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, as Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said following Martinez’s last outing in Low Class-A, per CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa:

“Hopefully he’s a player for us on Friday,” Mendoza said.

Mets get an encouraging update on J.D. Martinez’s injury status after a strong showing in minors

Martinez looked good in his most recent rehab assignment game. He went 2-3 with an RBI for the St. Lucie Mets in their 8-4 win over the Tampa Tarpons in Single-A. The three-time Silver Slugger Award winner is hitting .273 with one RBI and a .743 OPS in 11 at-bats for St. Lucie.

J.D. Martinez lines a double to left for his second hit of the day in Port St. Lucie! pic.twitter.com/pgCLDLAV4k — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 21, 2024

Martinez began his stint in the minors on April 5 and is now nearing his return to the big league club. He has yet to play in the regular season. The Mets have room for his reliable bat once he makes his season debut.

How will Martinez impact the Mets’ offense once he makes his franchise debut?

Currently, New York ranks No. 7 in home runs (10), No. 12 in RBIs (98), and No. 11 in runs (104) with a .378 slugging percentage that places them at No. 17 in the Majors.

Martinez’s bat would give them a great boost in those departments, and on the efficiency side as well. Winners of seven of their last 10 games, the Mets are hitting their stride at the right time with Martinez slated to return. He’ll be just the boost they need before ace Kodai Senga returns to the mound and they field a fully healthy squad.