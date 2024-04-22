Mets’ Adrian Houser suffers second poor start in 10-0 loss to Dodgers

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Houser is off to a rocky start to the 2024 MLB season for the New York Mets, and that got exacerbated by his poor showing in the Mets’ 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Mets get letdown performance from Adrian Houser in blowout loss to Dodgers

Houser allowed five runs in five innings as the Dodgers exploded starting in the bottom of the third to earn their first win in their three-game season series.

Houser started the game off decently, allowing no runs through the first two innings. Dodgers superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a 423-foot two-run home run off of him in the bottom of the third to put L.A. on the board and his name in the record books. Ohtani passed New York Yankees great Hideki Matsui for most career home runs by a Japanese-born player in MLB history with 176.

Houser let the game get out of control in the fifth inning. Dodgers superstar slugger Mookie Betts hit an RBI single as the second batter Houser faced in the bottom of the inning. After Ohtani singled as the next batter on to put three runners on base, Freddie Freeman clocked in an RBI double to make it 5-0 and then Will Smith brought Freeman and Ohtani home with an RBI double to left to make it 7-0.

Houser will look to earn his first win in his next outing after two poor showings

Houser got called for the game after that sequence, and the Mets would relinquish three more runs in the same inning. The 31-year-old dropped to 0-2 on the 2024 season with a 7.45 ERA and 1.759 WHIP. It’s the second game he’s started where he’s allowed five or more runs. He’ll look to get in the win column and clean up his inflated earned runs average when he next takes the mound for the Mets.