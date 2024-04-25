Mets could sign veteran catcher to help spell for the injured Francisco Alvarez

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will be without rising star catcher Francisco Alvarez for two months, leaving them with a need for an extra body at the position. Patrick McAvoy of Fan Nation’s Inside the Mets identified Jorge Alfaro as an attractive free agent for the Mets to consider signing off of the free agent pile while Alvarez recovers.

Mets: Jorge Alfaro would be a solid defensive option behind backup catcher Tomas Nido

Tomas Nido has started the last two games in Alvarez’s stead for New York and owns a .333 batting average. But with Alfaro behind him, the Mets would have security at the position.

Alfaro did not make much of an impact in 2023. He hit one home run, touched home plate twice, and drove in four runs behind a .146/.212/.292 slash line in 18 games played. He played 10 games for the Colorado Rockies and eight games for the Boston Red Sox last season.

The Colombian veteran could help behind the plate more than at its side. He sported a .962 fielding percentage last year with 46 putouts and five assists to only two errors at catcher.

Alfaro wouldn’t hurt the Mets’ books or rhythm should they sign him to a short-term deal

Seeing that he earned roughly $158,700 in 2023 between both the Rockies and the Red Sox, the Mets could acquire him at an affordable price. Should he give them strong output, New York would benefit from retaining him throughout the season. They’d also have the flexibility to release Alfaro in the event that he doesn’t show improvement from his last outing.