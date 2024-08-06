Mets breakout relief pitcher flounders in rehab appearance

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and injuries have seemingly gone hand in hand during the 2024 campaign. Despite all the injury misfortunes, the blue and orange still find themselves in playoff contention. They currently sit just 1.5 games back of the final wild-card spot with a 58-53 record.

However, while reinforcements will be coming over the next couple of weeks as several key players get set to come off the injured list, one of the Mets breakout relief pitchers floundered in his rehab appearance.

Reed Garrett struggles for Double-A Binghamton

Jul 1, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Reed Garrett (75) prepares the throw a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the tenth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

In his first rehab appearance, relief pitcher Reed Garrett struggled mightily for Double-A Binghamton.

The 31-year-old recorded just one out while allowing four hits, three runs, and a walk on 25 pitches. Although, the one out Garrett did record came via the strikeout.

The Virginia native has been out of action since early July after exiting an appearance against the Washington Nationals with tightness in the forearm and elbow area. After undergoing imaging and getting diagnosed with elbow inflammation, Garrett was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Prior to the injury, Garrett had pitched 42 innings across 36 appearances this season to a 3.64 ERA and 1.429 WHIP while registering 63 strikeouts and recording four saves.

What does this mean for the Mets?

May 14, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) makes a pitching change during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza initially indicated prior to Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels that Garrett could rejoin the roster at some point this week. Still, following the results of the rehab assignment, plans could change a bit.

Not because the organization would be concerned that Garrett’s poor outing is akin to his health and how he is feeling but instead that they would prefer to have his confidence as high as possible when he returns to a bullpen that will likely make or break the Mets playoff chances.

Time will tell what happens with Garrett, but the results in his first rehab appearance were certainly not what the Mets were hoping for out of their breakout relief pitcher.