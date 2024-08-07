Mets’ big trade deadline acquisition has struggled out of the gates

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets were pretty active at the trade deadline, making numerous moves to upgrade a roster that, after a run fueled by a McDonald’s mascot and a hit pop single from their second baseman, found themselves back in playoff contention. However, with all those moves, president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired just one position player: Jesse Winker.

Winker, a former all-star, was coming off a rough 2023 campaign when he signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals that turned out exactly how the organization had hoped.The 30-year-old had slashed .257/.374/.419 across 101 games with the Mets National League East rivals before the deal, hitting 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. However, things have not gone as well since coming to the blue and orange.

Jesse Winker has struggled since coming to Queens

Jul 29, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Jesse Winker (3) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Since being traded to the Mets, Winker has reverted to his 2023 form, going just three-for-15 at the dish with a walk. The 30-year-old has yet to record an extra-base hit or an RBI with the blue and orange during his tenure. However, the lack of extra-base hits or RBIs isn’t even the most significant concern with Winker at the moment.

The more significant concern is that the New York native has yet to show why he was brought to Queens: to hit right-handers.

During his time with the Nationals this season, Winker was a righty killer, producing a .266/.390/.450 slash line with a .840 OPS against right-handers. Since donning the blue and orange, Winker has produced a slash line of .200/.250/.200 with a .450 OPS.

Why is this a problem for the Mets?

While the sample size is certainly limited, and Winker undoubtedly could turn things around, the Mets acquired the 30-year-old to essentially become a platoon-type player once the entire outfield got healthy.

With Starling Marte getting closer to returning after making his first rehab appearance on Wednesday and Jeff McNeil becoming a second-half hero, Winker may no longer find himself consistent playing time. That platoon situation could absolve into the role Ben Gamel currently has.

While there is nothing wrong with being an injury insurance bench bat, the Mets gave up a top 20 prospect in their system for these two months of Winker and certainly would like to get more than that out of him when it is all said and done.