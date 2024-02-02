Mets are reportedly interested in Dodgers’ 3x Silver Slugger award winner

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have experienced a seesaw of an offseason, but one premiere hitter could make their failed star acquisitions seem like a bad dream.

Mets: Does a J.D. Martinez signing have any legs?

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez was included in Mark Feinsand of MLB.com’s team of the best free agents still on the market and concluded his analysis by identifying the Mets and L.A. Angels as the two teams that could use his services the most.

Martinez is a six-time All-Star. He has appeared in the last five games, and within that streak, hit 40-plus home runs with 43 in 2021 and 42 bombs in 2022. The power-hitter has also hit for average throughout his career, and that did not change much in 2023, as he posted a .271 batting average in line with his impressive .278 marker over his last three seasons.

How impactful would Martinez be in the Mets’ order

Men lie, women lie, but numbers don’t. Martinez’s quantifiable impact at the plate gives the Mets a mold for the type of player they’ll need to get their hands on.

The Mets were not able to sign free agent infielder Justin Turner to strengthen their batting order, losing out to the Toronto Blue Jays in their pursuit of the former World Series winner.

Turner added to a list of missed free agent signings, most notably headlined by Japanese Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Nonetheless, if the Mets seriously approach a deal for Martinez, he will check so many boxes.