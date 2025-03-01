Mets are grooming spring star to fill utility role

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have most of their infield figured out—Pete Alonso will handle first base, Francisco Lindor is locked in at shortstop, and Mark Vientos will take over third. Jeff McNeil is the likely second baseman, though Luisangel Acuña could give him a run for his money. But beyond those four starters, there’s another piece missing: a reliable utility infielder.

Who Will Be the Mets’ Utility Guy?

Lindor is as durable as they come, but having a backup who can play shortstop is still crucial. The Mets have some options. They like Acuña’s potential and Donovan Walton’s ability to move around the infield, but the most intriguing possibility might be Brett Baty.

Baty has always been seen as a bat-first prospect, but if he can expand his defensive skill set, he could become an invaluable piece. A utility role isn’t the flashiest job, but it can be the difference between being a part-time player and getting 400+ plate appearances.

A New Challenge for Baty

In Port St. Lucie, Brett Baty took ground balls at shortstop for the first time, signaling the start of a potential transition. Mets insider Tim Healey noted on X that Baty is embracing this “utility phase” of his career, and if he plays it right, it could land him on the Opening Day roster.

So far in spring training, Baty has looked like a different hitter. In just four games, he’s slashing .545 with a monstrous 1.182 slugging percentage, two homers, and three RBI. Of course, it’s early, but the Mets have to be intrigued.

Baty’s Path to More Playing Time

Baty’s MLB career hasn’t quite taken off yet, with a career OPS sitting at .607. But the equation changes if he proves he can handle shortstop and second base. Versatility buys opportunities, and for a player trying to carve out a long-term role, that could be his ticket to significant playing time in 2024.