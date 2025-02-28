Mets receive positive offseason assessment by MLB insider

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There’s no doubt that the New York Mets underwent massive changes this offseason, but all for the better. In addition to signing the top free agent on the market to the biggest contract in baseball history in Juan Soto, they also were able to retain Pete Alonso and other important pieces like Jesse Winker and Sean Manaea.

The Mets made massive improvements this offseason

It was an offseason that the Mets needed to be aggressive in after making a surprise run to the NLCS last season. Now, the expectations for them will be higher than ever as they look to make some noise in what will be a very competitive National League.

For their improvements this offseason, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques graded them highly for their approach this winter, giving them an A- grade.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“They dropped $765 million on Juan Soto, giving him the richest contract in sports history. They finally relented and re-signed first baseman Pete Alonso too,” the article read.

They added, however, that what held the Mets back from having a perfect offseason was that they didn’t address the pitching staff as well as they could have. They missed out on top pitching free agents such as Corbin Burnes and Jack Flaherty and instead settled for Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes (who was formerly a reliever with the New York Yankees).

The Mets could have done more to address their pitching

“For a team that spent over $1 billion this winter, they have a questionable rotation with two starters (Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas) already hurt, and losing 21 victories and 352 innings from Luis Severino and Jose Quintana,” the article read.

The Mets’ offense will undoubtedly take steps forward this season with the addition of an MVP candidate to a lineup that has already flexed its power in years past. However, the pitching could certainly become a problem, especially in a competitive division that also includes powerhouse clubs like the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Furthermore, their bullpen still has a lot of unknowns outside of closer Edwin Diaz. However, if they pitch at a high level, then the Mets will be in a good place to possibly challenge the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers to represent the NL in the World Series.

The Mets are looking at arguably their best roster in a decade with this year’s squad. Playing with high expectations, New York could either show the baseball world why they are legit or fall short due to an incomplete roster.