Mets and J.D. Martinez in serious talks about potential signing

The New York Mets have amped up their pursuits of former Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez in recent days.

Mets are making progress in their pursuit of J.D. Martinez

Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets are actively speaking with Martinez’s camp, signaling that a deal could take shape in the near future.

There’s been dialogue between J.D. Martinez’s camp and the Mets as spring training approaches. Proven offensive pieces are still available in a buyer’s market. If price is right, just maybe the Mets will bite. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 7, 2024

Rumors first surfaced that Martinez could potentially bring his talents to Citi Field last month. The Mets need more firepower and efficiency at the plate, and that’s exactly what the 35-year-old slugger brings to the table.

How can Martinez help the Mets offensively?

In 2023, Martinez batted .271 in 432 at-bats with 33 home runs, the fourth-highest single-season total of his career, and 103 RBIs.

Martinez offers a reliable bat that knows where to put the ball. He also recorded 27 doubles on the year, which only speaks more to his ability to move runners on base and make an offense flow.

After earning $10 million in 2023, Martinez can likely be had for a similar price tag. The Mets will continue to pursue Martinez in hopes they can bring in another proven hitter alongside Pete Alonso and company.