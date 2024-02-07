The Mets are showing interest in a journeyman infielder

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets offseason is all but complete, with pitchers and catchers getting ready to report in a little over a week. However, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns still has one critical decision left to make: who is playing third base?

Initially, Stearns had stated the job was to stay in-house, but following the projected starter, Ronny Mauricio, tearing his ACL, plans appeared to have changed.

While Brett Baty and Mark Vientos are both in-house options since the injury, the blue and orange have looked externally. After failing to reunite with Justin Turner, they are now showing interest in signing a journeyman infielder.

The Mets are interested in Gio Urshela

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Mets are interested in the journeyman infielder.

After starting his career with the Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays, Gio Urshela spent four successful seasons in the Yankees organization before being dealt alongside Gary Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins in the infamous Josh Donaldson deal.

Urshela spent 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels, where he was pretty successful in 62 games. The Columbia native slashed .299/.329/.374 with two home runs and 24 RBIs before a left pelvis fracture required surgery and cost him the rest of the campaign.

Should the Mets add Urshela?

Signing Urshela would be an excellent move for the blue and orange.

The 32-year-old is a solid contact hitter who can still hit the long ball and effectively play multiple positions (first base, third base, and shortstop).

The Columbia native has proven he has the talent to be an effective everyday player and was having a solid season before his pelvis injury cut his campaign short.

In addition, he can handle the pressure of New York during his time with the Yankees, which is crucial for a Mets team that could develop some expectations as the season progresses.

If Urshela is willing to come to New York on an affordable deal, he could be the perfect veteran for a Mets squad retooling in 2024 and looking to win it all in 2025.