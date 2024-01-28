Mets and Adam Ottavino reunite on 1-year deal

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Ottavino is on his way back to Citi Field after signing a one-year deal with the New York Mets this past Saturday. Joel Sherman of the New York Post broke the news via X/Twitter:

Adam Ottavino and the Mets are in agreement on a 1-yr, $4.5M contract pending physical. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 27, 2024

Mets: Adam Ottavino Was Solid Spelling For Edwin Diaz in 2023

Ottavino went 1-7 in 2023 with a 3.21 ERA and 62 strikeouts across 61.2 innings pitched for the Mets. His numbers were down across the board after posting a positive 6-3 record with a pristine 2.06 ERA a year ago.

However, he did see an uptick in save opportunities as a result of superstar closer Edwin Diaz going down with a patellar tendon injury, as he notched a career-high 12 saves for Buck Showalter.

Financials Surrounding Ottavino’s Signing

The Mets decided to bring Ottavino back into the mix after the 38-year-old RHP declined his $6.75 million player option in the final year of his two-year, $14.25M contract signed ahead of the 2023 season.

The long-time veteran is coming away with $2.25 million less than what he would have earned had he picked up his option and entered unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Now returning to the Mets’ bullpen, Ottavino looks to offer strong support for Diaz as a lead-up reliever.