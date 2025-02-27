Mets All-Star proving his worth as starter in Spring Training

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have reason to be confident in Clay Holmes as a starter after his most recent performance.

Clay Holmes dominates in Mets’ 5-0 win over Astros

Holmes laid the groundwork for the Mets’ 5-0 shutout win over the Houston Astros on Thursday. New York’s All-Star held Houston scoreless through three innings of play.

Per SNY, Holmes has now thrown six scoreless innings in Spring Training. That includes him allowing only one hit and one walk to two strikeouts thrown against the Astros.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Holmes has the potential to be strong starter for Mets

The Mets already made a considerable investment bringing Holmes on board to their rotation. The Alabama native was a top-shelf closer for the New York Yankees, but has no experience as a starter on the mound.

Nevertheless, Holmes is showing out in limited innings. New York should get an even greater feel for how good he’ll be once he gets closer to a standard five and six innings of work and more.

With Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas both out with injuries, Holmes will be needed even more to excel behind Mets ace Kodai Senga and David Peterson. Thus, his play translating into the 2025 MLB campaign will be paramount.