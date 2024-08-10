Mets activate breakout relief pitcher from the 15-day injured list

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have dealt with countless injuries up and down their roster during the 2024 season, but despite all that, the blue and orange still find themselves in playoff contention as they currently sit in the final wild-card spot with a 61-55 record.

The organization is set to get some players back from the injured list over the next couple of weeks, and on Saturday, they activated a breakout relief pitcher from the 15-day injured list.

The Mets have activated Reed Garrett from the 15-day injured list

According to Tim Britton of the Athletic, the Mets plan to activate relief pitcher Reed Garrett from the 15-day injured list on Saturday.

Garrett has been out of action since early July after exiting an appearance against the Washington Nationals with tightness in the forearm and elbow area. After undergoing imaging and getting diagnosed with elbow inflammation, the 31-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Since becoming healthy, Garrett has made two rehab appearances with mixed results. The Virginia natives’ first appearance came for Double-A Binghamton, where the right-hander struggled as he recorded just one out while allowing four hits, three runs, and a walk on 25 pitches. Although, the one out Garrett did record came via the strikeout.

The 31-year-old bounced back in his second rehab appearance as Garrett struck out three batters after working a scoreless sixth inning for Triple-A Syracuse this past Tuesday.

The later performance gave the organization enough confidence that he was ready to return to the bullpen, and his joining the team in Seattle has been the plan since.

Garrett has pitched 42 innings out of the bullpen for the Mets this season across 36 appearances to a 3.64 ERA and 1.429 WHIP while registering 63 strikeouts and recording four saves.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The Mets bullpen has been performing much better lately, with many recent acquisitions assimilating to the blue and orange. Still, getting Garrett back will give the team a considerable boost.

What role Garrett will play beginning on Saturday is up for debate, but the 31-year-old should figure to eventually get back to the high-leverage role he had before the injury and be a crucial cog in getting the ball to Edwin Díaz for the ninth inning.