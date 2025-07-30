The New York Mets didn’t just make a trade — they sent a message. They’re going all in, no matter the cost.

A few days after adding lefty Gregory Soto, the Mets returned to the bullpen market Wednesday and landed right-hander Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants.

It’s a bold move meant to patch up a leaking relief corps before it sinks the season.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Tyler Rogers Brings Unorthodox Dominance to Queens

Tyler Rogers doesn’t throw hard, but he throws differently — and that makes all the difference. His funky sidearm delivery turns at-bats into guessing games.

Despite being 34 years old, Rogers is having one of the best seasons of his career, posting a dominant 1.80 ERA over 50 innings. He’s struck out 38 while walking just eight.

For a Mets bullpen that’s been unsteady and unreliable, Rogers brings something rare: quiet excellence. He doesn’t overpower hitters — he outsmarts them.

Mets Pay a Steep Price to Secure Their Man

That doesn’t mean the Mets got him cheap. Quite the opposite. New York surrendered three significant pieces to land Rogers, including two young pitchers and a blue-chip outfield prospect.

Per @joelsherman1, the Mets are sending José Buttó, Blade Tidwell and Drew Gilbert to the Giants to complete the Tyler Rogers deal pic.twitter.com/U18gI9ZbyK — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 30, 2025

Blade Tidwell and Jose Butto are both headed to San Francisco, along with outfielder Drew Gilbert, who had been considered one of the Mets’ top 10 prospects just like Tidwell.

Tidwell’s MLB numbers haven’t impressed — he’s posted a 9.00 ERA in limited action — but scouts still like his upside and arm talent. Butto, meanwhile, has looked serviceable, with a 3.64 ERA across 47 innings.

Gilbert is the headliner of the package. He’s held his own in Triple-A, posting a solid 105 wRC+ across 81 games. The Giants are betting on his bat and athleticism.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Rental Arm, But a Critical One

Rogers is a rental — he’ll hit free agency this offseason — which makes the cost even more eye-opening. Still, the Mets clearly believe the gamble is worth it.

And it might be. There’s no denying that Rogers is a rare breed. His career 2.79 ERA proves he’s been consistently excellent, no matter the role he’s asked to play.

He’s been a closer. He’s been a setup man. He’s bridged innings in low-leverage spots. Whatever the assignment, Rogers just gets outs.

Rogers’ Unique Style Could Be a Difference-Maker

What makes him special is his ability to disrupt timing. Watching him pitch is like watching a knuckleballer in a room full of flamethrowers — totally out of rhythm, totally effective.

The Mets are banking on that contrast to make a big impact down the stretch. They’ve been burned too many times this year by late-inning meltdowns.

If Rogers can steady that ship, he’ll be worth every ounce of talent they surrendered. The bullpen has been a recurring nightmare — he might be the alarm clock.

A Necessary Move for a Team That Still Believes

And the truth is, New York had to act. Their offense has found life lately, and the rotation is holding steady. The bullpen, however, had been running short on reliable names.

There’s pressure on Rogers now, no doubt. But pressure doesn’t seem to faze him. In fact, he seems to thrive in chaos.

If he can keep hitters off balance the way he always has, the Mets might finally have their late-inning anchor. That alone could be enough to spark a serious playoff push.

Rogers may not be flashy, but his impact could be enormous. And if things break right, this deal might be remembered as the turning point.

READ MORE: Mets actively trying to trade veteran right-handed starter ahead of deadline