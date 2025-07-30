Mets actively trying to trade veteran right-handed starter ahead of deadline

After months of physical setbacks and quiet rehab assignments, Paul Blackburn might finally be on the move again—this time, via trade.

The New York Mets, who have battled inconsistency in their rotation all season, are reportedly shopping the veteran right-hander before Thursday’s deadline.

A Rocky, Painful Start to 2025

Blackburn’s 2025 campaign has been anything but smooth. It began with a rare surgery to fix a cerebrospinal fluid leak in October.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Then came a frustrating delay in March, when knee inflammation flared up just as the regular season was about to begin. He was sidelined again.

Despite the rocky start, Blackburn worked his way back to the mound in early June. But the results were underwhelming at best.

Through 18.2 innings, he posted a bloated 7.71 ERA. A deeper look, though, showed a 4.17 FIP—signaling better underlying performance.

Before he could settle in, Blackburn was placed back on the injured list in early July with a right shoulder impingement.

That injury marked his second IL stint of the season and left the Mets scrambling once more for rotation stability.

Rehab Results Offer a Glimmer of Hope

But now, there’s a flicker of hope. In his most recent Triple-A rehab outing, Blackburn looked like a man ready to contribute.

He threw 87 pitches across 6.1 innings for Syracuse, allowing just one earned run while striking out six and walking only one.

Most importantly, he was efficient—56 of those 87 pitches were strikes, a sign that he’s shaking off the rust at the right time.

It’s a positive sign for both Blackburn and the Mets, who might soon face a tough roster squeeze with Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea already back and Tylor Megill on the way.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon and Tim Britton, the Mets are actively shopping Blackburn despite his current IL status.

Metsmerized Online noted that Blackburn was originally scheduled for one final rehab start on Saturday before a likely MLB return.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Mets Might Move On

At 31, Blackburn has enough experience to serve as a steady backend starter—even if his ceiling doesn’t exactly dazzle scouts.

He’s no ace, but his track record suggests he can eat innings and compete, especially in an era where that’s increasingly rare.

As analyst Kai Chang points out, Blackburn was once an All-Star and could still be a low-cost depth addition for needy contenders.

Teams fighting to stay afloat in the wild-card race might take a flyer, hoping Blackburn can stabilize the tail end of their rotation.

He’s not flashy, but he’s the baseball equivalent of a dependable sedan: gets you where you need to go without breaking down—hopefully.

A Crowded Rotation Forces Tough Choices

The Mets, meanwhile, are thinking bigger. They need room for impact arms, not placeholders, if they want to make a real playoff push.

Given Blackburn’s injury history, limited upside, and expiring value, the front office knows the return won’t be anything major.

Even a low-tier prospect or cash considerations would be worth it if it clears the way for a higher-upside contributor down the stretch.

New York seems focused on moving forward aggressively—less sentimentality, more strategic trimming—and Blackburn is part of that equation.

Blackburn’s Road Back Deserves Credit

Still, Blackburn deserves credit. Despite back-to-back setbacks, he’s worked himself into shape and made it possible to pitch again.

Not many starters return from both neurological and joint issues within a single year and still produce competitive innings in Triple-A.

Now, the Mets are left with a decision—ride it out and hope he delivers, or move him while his value is briefly back on the rise.

With the clock ticking to the deadline, one thing is certain: Paul Blackburn’s next pitch might not be in a Mets uniform.

