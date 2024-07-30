Mets acquire former All-Star starting pitcher from the Oakland Athletics

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets trade deadline plans have switched numerous times during the 2024 campaign. Originally pegged as one of the deadline’s biggest sellers, the blue and orange parlayed a couple of hot streaks into playoff contention and have become buyers.

The biggest initial need for the blue and orange was relief pitching as six of the eight original members of the Opening Day bullpen are either out for the season with injury or out of the organization.

With the holes in the bullpen, president of baseball operations David Stearns went to work acquiring four different relief pitchers who now find themselves in the bullpen: Matt Gage, Phil Maton, Alex Young and Ryne Stanek.

Then, injuries to the starting staff occurred as Christian Scott went down with a right UCL sprain, and 2023 all-star Kodai Senga lasted just one start before going down with a regular season-ending calf sprain.

With the starting staff significantly weaker, Stearns has been working the phones to try to add a starter and found a trade partner in the Oakland Athletics.

The Mets have acquired Paul Blackburn from the Oakland Athletics

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have acquired starting pitcher Paul Blackburn in exchange for minor-league pitcher Kade Morris.

Blackburn has had an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, missing over two months due to a right foot stress reaction. Due to the injury, the 2022 all-star has made just nine starts this season, pitching 51 innings to a 4.41 ERA with a 1.157 WHIP while striking out 38.

The 30-year-old will be in the Mets’ rotation for the remainder of the season and is under control through 2025.

In return for Blackburn, the Athletics have received the blue and orange’s 2023 third-round pick and the organization’s No. 25 prospect, according to MLB.com. Morris has split time between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, pitching 92.1 innings across 18 appearances, 16 of which were starts, to a 3.51 ERA with a 1.213 WHIP while striking out 95.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The acquisition of Blackburn is not the flashiest move for the blue and orange but fills a definite need for another starting pitcher, and with the high cost that for at this year’s deadline, giving up just Morris should be viewed as a massive victory,

The California native should slot in at the back half of the Mets rotation for the remainder of the season and, depending on what happens this offseason, should find himself in a similar role in 2025.