Former Mets champ Bud Harrelson passes at 79

Michael Karas/NorthJersey.com

Bud Harrelson, a two-time World Series champion with the New York Mets, died at 79 years old on Thursday. The long-time infielder succumbed to a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease at a hospice in East Northport, NY.

Mike Fitzpatrick of AP News reported Harrelson’s passing and the melancholy it has left with all who knew and loved him.

Harrelson’s Reliable Glove Helped the Mets Win it All in 1969

Harrelson spent 15 years at shortstop for the Mets, helping the team capture the 1969 World Series crown in the process.

Known as a standout fielder, Harrelson posted 3,975 assists to only 205 errors with a .969 career fielding percentage, and stole a combined 51 bases between 1970-71, but lacked at the plate, only hitting seven home runs alongside a .236 ERA over the course of his pro tenure.

Harrelson Helped the Mets Win Another Title as an Infield Coach

The Mets brought Harrelson on as a part of Davey Johnson’s coaching staff in 1982, where he’d later help New York win a 1986 WS crown as their first base coach. Harrelson took over for Johnson as manager a quarterway into the 1990 campaign, where he’d finish his career in the Majors a season later.

Beloved in franchise lore, Harrelson is directly tied as an integral piece to the Mets’ success spanning three decades. Famously remembered for his in-game fight with MLB legend Pete Rose, Harrelson left a lasting impression that will be missed.