Ex-Mets superstar on cusp of Hall-of-Fame election in 2026

Credit: Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Mets may see another one of their franchise legends get inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame next season.

Carlos Beltran is in line to be the Mets’ next Hall-of-Famer

The Mets were represented by standout closer Billy Wagner in the Hall of Game’s class of 2025. Also on the ballot was former superstar outfielder Carlos Beltran. While he missed out on enshrinement this year, he is slated to lead the pack of candidates next season.

MLB.com’s Andrew Simon had this to say about Beltran’s vote tally this year and how his current trajectory should get him into Cooperstown in 2026:

“Beltrán appears to have set himself up nicely to lead the Class of 2026. After debuting on the ballot with 46.5% of the vote in 2023, Beltrán now has increased his vote percentage by double digits two years in a row,” Simon wrote. “Either way, he will enter the 2026 cycle as the top returning vote-getter, well within range of the 75% needed for induction and no slam-dunk, first-year candidates to get in his way,”

Beltran slated to cover remaining ground needed for enshrinement next year

The Puerto Rican talent earned 70.3 percent of the vote this time around. He needed just 4.7 percent more in order to gain entry, but fell just short. However, seeing that he has been on a meteoric trajectory, the 47-year-old should be a shoo-in for next year.

Credit: Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beltran was one of the best players of his generation. Beltran won the 1999 American League Rookie of the Year award, was a nine-time All-Star, and won a World Series crown in 2017.

Known for efficiently hitting for power, the 20-year veteran was masterful at racking up hits, finishing his career with 2,725 hits. He added 1,582 runs, 435 home runs, and 1,587 RBIs to his resume. Beltran boasts a .279 career batting average and .837 OPS.

Thus, given his winning acumen, excellence at the plate, and being a face of the sport in his prime, Beltran should easily make his way into the prestigious Hall next time around.