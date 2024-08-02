Could the Mets solve one last bullpen hole by reuniting with a former left-hander?

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have geared up for a playoff run over the past several weeks, but by the time 6 p.m. struck on trade deadline day, a clear hole still existed on the roster.

The Mets added plenty of arms to the bullpen via trade, and each filled a void from a high-leverage guy like Ryne Stanek to a depth piece like Tyler Zuber; however, they all are right-handed.

The blue and orange thought that on opening day, the organization had a pair of strong left-handed reliever options in Brooks Raley and the recently signed Jake Diekman.

However, Raley was forced to undergo season-ending elbow surgery, effectively ending not only his season but also his Mets tenure. Diekman struggled for most of the season and was designated for assignment.

Currently, the Mets have Danny Young and Alex Young filling the left-handed reliever void, but if either struggles, there is no clear option to replace them. With that in mind, could the Mets reunite with a former left-handed reliever to fill that void?

Could the Mets sign Chasen Shreve?

After struggling to find consistent time in the major leagues in 2023, Chasen Shreve signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers this past offseason. Despite performing well for Triple-A Round Rock, the 33-year-old was released before the Yankees signed him to a minor-league contract.

Again, Shreve pitched well, but the Bronx Bombers felt there was no room for the Nevada native to be in the big league bullpen, so they released him on Thursday.

Across the two affiliates, the left-hander pitched 33.1 innings across 30 appearances to a 1.89 ERA with a 0.780 WHIP while striking out 35 and recording a save.

Why signing Shreve would make sense

The Mets should take a look at Shreve. The blue and orange didn’t trade for a lefty reliever and could use another option to add to the mix, as they have lacked a consistent one since Raley went down with an injury.

In addition, Shreve has pitched incredibly well in the minor leagues this season and may have made a crucial pitching adjustment to be an effective major league reliever but hasn’t gotten that shot again yet.

Time will tell if the Mets and Shreve can reach an agreement, but the Nevada native is an arm the organization should consider over the next few days.