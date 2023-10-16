Could the Mets reunite with a former top prospect?

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets are entering the offseason following one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history that saw the blue and orange go from World Series contenders to finishing 75-87.

The Mets are entering this offseason with a couple of major needs, but one of the more glaring ones appears to be a corner outfielder.

At the trade deadline, the blue and orange traded away starters Tommy Pham and Mark Canha, while another starter, Starling Marte, has continuously battled several injuries during his Mets tenure.

With no prospect expected to fill the void in 2024, Steve Cohen and the company will likely have to turn to free agency.

Michael Conforto could come back to Queens

One of the more intriguing options for the Mets to sign would be a reunion with former top prospect Michael Conforto.

The Seattle native played well in his first season back from a shoulder surgery that cost him the entirety of 2022. In 125 games, Conforto slashed .239/.334/.384 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Conforto is in the middle of a two-year 36 million dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants but can opt out, leaving 18 million on the table.

The 30-year-old has yet to announce whether or not he will opt out.

“It’s going to be a hard decision. I think the good thing is it’ll be a hard decision, but I don’t think there’s a bad outcome really,” Conforto said last week, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. “It will be tough, just because I’m very close with these guys, and the uncertainty there could give you a little bit of anxiety, but again, there are a lot of conversations that have to happen before I’m even close to knowing what I want to do.”

Should the Mets sign Conforto?

Conforto is undoubtedly an intriguing option for the blue and orange. During his seven-year tenure with the Mets, the 30-year-old played 757 games, slashing .255/.356/.468 while clubbing 132 home runs and 396 RBIs. In addition, Conforto represented the Mets during the 2017 all-star game.

The Seattle native has proven he has the talent to be an effective everyday player and can handle the pressure of New York.

If Conforto is willing to return to New York on an affordable deal, he could be the perfect bridge player for a Mets squad retooling in 2024.