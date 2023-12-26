Could the Mets pivot to a 2023 Postseason star?

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets entered this off-season with plenty of needs, but one of the more glaring ones is starting pitching.

The blue and orange entered the offseason with only two rotation spots filled by Kodai Senga and José Quintana, respectively.

Since then, the new President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, has traded for Adrian and signed Luis Severino but is still looking for that frontline starter to pair with Senga.

The primary target for the blue and orange was Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but after a long negotiation and multiple meetings, the 25-year-old signed with the Dodgers on a 12-year deal worth $325 million.

With Yamamoto now unavailable, the Mets will have to look elsewhere to find quality starting pitching, and they could pivot to one of the top remaining arms on the market.

Jordan Montgomery could return to New York

One of the more intriguing options for the Mets to sign would be bringing Jordan Montgomery back to New York.

The South Carolina native pitched fantastic in 2023, splitting his starts between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Texas Rangers. Montgomery pitched 188.2 innings across 32 starts to a 3.20 ERA with 1.19 WHIP and struck out 166.

The 30-year-old saved his best for the postseason, as in six appearances, five of which were starts, Montgomery threw 31 innings to a 2.90 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP while striking out 17 en route to winning the World Series.

Montgomery does not have a qualifying offer attached to him, so he can sign anywhere without his next destination owing the Rangers draft pick compensation.

Should the Mets sign Montgomery?

Montgomery is undoubtedly an intriguing option for the blue and orange. Throughout his MLB career, he has been highly consistent and available.

Montgomery has started 30-plus games in the last three seasons while throwing over 150 innings.

The South Carolina native has proven he has the talent to be an effective rotation piece and can handle the pressure of New York during his time with the Yankees.

The only genuine concern for the Mets would be price. With Yamamoto leaving multiple teams looking for starters high and dry, Montgomery could drive up the bidding substantially.

The blue and orange need to be careful not to overpay due to his recent postseason success for a pitcher on the wrong side of 30, and that does not make a ton of batters swing and miss.

If Montgomery is willing to come to New York on an affordable deal, he could be the perfect pitcher for a Mets squad retooling in 2024 and looking to win it all in 2025.