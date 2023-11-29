The Mets sign a former Yankee all-star pitcher

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The first major move of the David Stearns era has been made.

According to Jeff Pasan of ESPN, the Mets have signed Luis Severino to a one-year contract worth $13 million.

A look at Severino’s baseball journey.

Severino’s major league journey started in 2011 when the Yankees signed him as an international free agent. He quickly rose through the minor leagues, becoming a top prospect and being selected to the 2014 All-Stars Future Game before making his major league debut on August 5, 2015.

Severino dazzled in his Major League debut, becoming the first American League pitcher in history to strike out seven hitters while not walking a batter and allowing no more than two hits.

The Dominican Republic Native finished his rookie campaign, pitching 62.1 innings across 11 starts to a 2.89 ERA with a 1.203 WHIP and striking out 56.

Severino had an injury-riddled sophomore campaign that resulted in him being demoted to the bullpen for the remainder of the season after a stint back in Triple-A.

The Dominican Republic Native returned to the starting rotation to begin the 2017 season and broke out. Severino made his first all-star appearance and finished third in the American League Cy-Young race after pitching 193.1 innings across 31 starts to a 2.98 ERA with a 1.040 WHIP and struck out 230.

The right-hander followed up his breakout 2017 with an impressive 2018. Severino pitched 191.1 innings across 32 starts to a 3.39 ERA with a 1.145 WHIP and struck out 220, making another all-star game and finishing ninth in the Cy-Young race.

Severino had another injury-riddled 2019 season where he made just three starts in the regular season before missing all of 2020 as he underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Dominican Republic Native missed most of the 2021 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery before appearing in four games in late September.

Severino struggled to stay healthy again in 2022 but was effective when on the mound. The right-hander pitched 102 innings across 19 games to a 3.18 ERA with a 1 WHIP and 112 strikeouts.

Injuries again hampered the 29-year-old’s 2023 campaign, but Severino also struggled to pitch well consistently. The Dominican Republic native pitched 89.1 innings across 19 games to a 6.65 ERA with a 1.646 WHIP and striking out 79.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Severino is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the blue and orange. The Mets will hope Severino can revitalize his career in Queens and become a valuable third starter behind Kodai Senga and José Quintana.

The one-year contract will also allow the Mets to easily trade him at the deadline if he has a massive first half, which is excellent for an organization that wants to improve its farm system.

However, signing Severino does not mean they are done acquiring starting pitching, as the blue and orange still have two more spots open in their rotation. Hence, Stearns and company will likely stay active in the pitching market.