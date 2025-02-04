Analyst says top prospect is the Mets’ third baseman of the future

If you’ve followed the New York Mets‘ farm system over the years, it might feel like Ronny Mauricio has been around forever. Yet, despite the familiarity, he’s still just 23 years old with a bright future ahead. The problem? He’s a shortstop, and the Mets already have that position locked up with Francisco Lindor for the foreseeable future. So, where does that leave Mauricio?

A New Home on the Infield?

Talented shortstops often have to adapt, especially in an organization where the position is occupied by a star like Lindor. That’s why there’s been growing talk about Mauricio shifting to third base. Keith Raad, speaking on Baseball Night in New York, believes he’s the Mets’ long-term answer at the hot corner. He pointed out that Mauricio has the size and skill set to handle the position, especially given Lindor’s presence at short.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Of course, before he starts settling into a new role, Mauricio has to get healthy. His development hit a major roadblock when he suffered a knee injury during winter ball in the 2023-24 offseason. A clean-up procedure last August set back his timeline, and according to Mike Puma of The New York Post, he likely won’t be ready for the start of spring training. The injury wiped out his entire 2024 season, and the Mets are being cautious with his recovery.

The Bat Needs to Take the Next Step

Once he’s back on the field, the next priority will be refining his offensive game. Mauricio’s brief taste of MLB action in 2023 left room for improvement—he posted a 79 wRC+ in 108 plate appearances, meaning his bat was well below league average. However, his Triple-A numbers that season were much more encouraging: 23 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and a 108 wRC+ in 116 games. The power is there, the speed is there, but his approach at the plate remains a work in progress. A lack of walks has held him back, limiting his on-base ability and making his power less impactful.

The Third Base Equation

Power isn’t an issue, which is why third base might be the best fit for him physically. The question is whether he can develop enough patience at the plate and make better swing decisions. If Mauricio can improve his discipline, the Mets could have their future third baseman—especially if Mark Vientos eventually transitions over to first base.

For now, patience is key. The Mets have enough infield depth to bring Mauricio along at a deliberate pace. Once he’s healthy and back in rhythm, the real test begins.