3 things the Mets learned from their series victory over the Cincinnati Reds

After a 1-5 opening season homestand, the Mets hit the road for the first time, traveling to Cincinnati to take on the Reds.

The blue and orange team took game one 3-2, with a solo shot in the eighth from Jeff McNeil, who provided the deciding run.

The Reds bounced back in game two courtesy of a five-run bottom of the eighth and some defensive woes from the Mets to win 9-6.

The blue and orange would secure the series win on Sunday with a 3-1 victory.

Here are three things the Mets learned from their first series win of the season.

Brett Baty continues to impress in the batter’s box

After beating out Mark Vientos for the third base job, Brett Baty has exceeded expectations in the one aspect of his game that was doubted the most: hitting.

Baty, who has shown his ability to field at the major league level in the past, is slashing .290/.353/.387 with one home run and five RBIs.

The 24-year-old went 5-for-13, all of which were singles, against the Reds this past weekend and has solidified his spot at the hot corner for the time being.

Edwin Diaz’s hot start continues

Edwin Díaz made his fourth and fifth appearance of the season this past weekend and continues to look in midseason form.

The 30-year-old retired struck out three while allowing just one runner to reach base over two innings while picking up a pair of saves.

The Puerto Rico native’s recent form should absolve any concerns about Diaz coming back should be absolved, as it appears he has fully recovered from his patellar tendon tear.

Marvelous Marte

After an injury-filled 2023 campaign limited Starling Marte to just 85 games, Marte appears to be back and better than ever.

The Dominican Republic native looks like he is back to full health and went 3-for-11 against the Reds, picking up a pair of doubles and walking twice.

Marte also stole a pair of bases, something he struggled to do last season.