3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series victory over the Minnesota Twins

Following a series split with the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets welcomed the Minnesota Twins for the first time since 2019 for a three-game set.

After the Twins made it 1-0 five pitches into the game, the blue and orange bats were ignited as three separate giant rallies led to a 15-2 game-one victory for the Mets.

Game two didn’t feature the same offensive performance, but J.D. Martinez’s RBI single and Mark Vientos’ solo home run were all the Mets needed to win 2-0.

The Twins bats came to play in game three as a five-run top of the third, which led to them avoiding the sweep with an 8-3 game three victory.

Top takeaways from the Mets’ series win over the Twins

Marvelous Sean Manaea

On Tuesday, Sean Manaea had his signature moment as New York Met against the Twins.

Manaea pitched seven marvelous innings, allowing no runs and just two hits while striking out a season-high 11 batters.

The Mets need all the starting pitching they can down the stretch, and if Manaea can perform like this, the blue and orange will be in a good spot.

Luis Torrens makes the most of his opportunity

Since Francisco Álvarez returned from the injured list, Luis Torrens’ playing time has been limited again. However, with the 22-year-old dealing with shoulder soreness, Torens returned to the starting lineup and made the most of his opportunity.

The 28-year-old went four-for-eight against the Twins with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

As long as Álvarez is healthy, Torrens will struggle for consistent playing time, but the 28-year-old’s ability to perform at any given moment is an excellent sign for the blue and orange.

Luis Severino gets rocked

After an absolutely dominant start to the season, Luis Severino’s performance has been up and down since, with his start against the Twins being the latter.

Severino lasted just three innings, giving up six hits, six runs, and a pair of walks while striking out a pair.

The Mets need the Dominican Republic native to be his early-season self down the stretch run, especially with all the injuries in the rotation. This first start after the trade deadline was undoubtedly not what they hoped for.