Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Following a series victory over the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Mets headed out west for a four-game set with the San Diego Padres.

The Mets jumped out to an early 1-0 first-inning lead courtesy of back-to-back doubles by Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos before exploding in the top of the ninth for a five-spot and winning game one 8-3.

San Diego turned into Slam Diego and pounced on Paul Blackburn for 10 hits and five runs through 2.1 innings and took game two 7-0.

The Mets put up a seven-spot of their own in game three, courtesy of a multi-homer day from Lindor, and won 7-1.

The blue and orange appeared to be on their way to a game-four victory before José Buttó allowed a game-tying two-run shot to Jurickson Profar in the eighth, and Jackson Merrill took Edwin Diaz deep in the ninth to walk it off.

3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series split with the San Diego Padres

Quality from Jose Quintana

After a couple of poor outings in a row, Jose Quintana bounced back against the Padres. Quintana pitched 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and two walks. The Columbia native will need to be on the top of his game down the stretch, and this performance is a promising sign for the blue and orange.

Lindor continues to make his push for the MVP

If not for a historic performance from a superstar in Los Angeles, Lindor would have a great chance to be the National League MVP. The Puerto Rican native went six-for-18 with two home runs and five RBIs. Lindor has carried the load at times for the Mets and has performed like the superstar the organization thought they acquired a couple of years ago.

David Peterson has quietly been an elite starter

Arguably, the Mets’ best starter this season has been the one who didn’t begin the season in the rotation. David Peterson went 7.1 innings against the Padres, allowing five hits, two walks, and a run while striking out a pair. Peterson’s season ERA has dropped to 2.85, and if he had started the year in the big leagues, he may be receiving some Cy Young votes.