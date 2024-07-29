3 takeaways from the Mets’ series split with the Atlanta Braves

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a two-game sweep of the New York Yankees, the New York Mets returned to Citi Field to welcome the Atlanta Braves to town for a four-game set.

Nine innings wasn’t enough to settle things in game one, but Jeff McNeil became the hero as his walk-off single gave the Mets a 3-2 victory.

The blue and orange bats were on fire in game two, as a seven-run third inning that got kicked off by J.D. Martinez’s grand slam was all the difference in an 8-4 game two victory.

Spencer Schwellenbach shut down the Mets in game three, recording 11 strikeouts over seven shutout innings as the Braves hit three home runs and won 4-0.

The Braves one-upped their home run total in game four, slugging four home runs as they defeated the Mets 9-2.

Ryne Stanek struggles in his debut

One of the Mets’ biggest midseason acquisitions, Ryne Stanek, made his debut in blue and orange, and it didn’t quite go according to plan.

Stanek allowed two hits (both of which were long balls) and three runs across one inning of work while striking out a batter.

The flamethrower will look to make a better impression on the Flushing Faithful in the Mets’ upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins.

Brandon Nimmo is amidst a brutal cold streak

After being one of the Mets’ hottest hitters entering the all-star break, Brandon Nimmo has been as cold as ice since the break concluded. Nimmo went just one-for-10 against the Braves, although the 31-year-old did manage to walk three times.

The blue and orange lineup has struggled over the past two games and needs the Wyoming native to return to form down the stretch if they hope to be still playing come October.

Jose Buttó has blossomed out of the bullpen

Out of necessity, the Mets placed starting pitcher José Buttó in the bullpen, and it has been a stroke of genius. Buttó pitched three perfect innings out of the bullpen while striking out four.

The Venezuelan native could get a chance to start soon, with injuries beginning to pile up in the rotation, but for now, Buttó should continue to blossom out of the bullpen.