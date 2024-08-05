3 Takeaways from the Mets’ series loss to the Los Angeles Angels

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

After taking two out of three games from the Minnesota Twins, the New York Mets headed across the country to take on the Los Angeles Angels.

After both sides traded runs in the second inning, Pete Alonso hit a two-run home run in the top of the third, which was all the difference as the Mets took game one, 5-1.

Game two was the Zach Neto show, as the Angels shortstop had four RBIs (three of which came on a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to answer J.D. Martinez’s grand slam in the top half of the inning) as the red and white won 5-4.

Harrison Bader opened the scoring in game three with an RBI single in the top of the second, but the Angels responded with a pair in the bottom half of the inning. Kevin Pillar recorded a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third and that would be the difference maker as the Angels took game three and the series by a score of 3-2.

Paul Blackburn shines in his debut

Aug 2, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn (58) pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets were forced to look for a starting pitcher after injuries and underperformance left the rotation shorthanded. They acquired former all-star Paul Blackburn, who shined in his debut.

Blackburn went six strong innings against the Angels, allowing six hits, two walks and a run while striking out six.

The 30-year-old will look to be a crucial contributor down the stretch as the Mets chase down postseason baseball.

Mark Vientos is struggling to make contact

Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) is forced out at first base against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Vientos had a stranglehold on the third base position but struggled against the Angels, going two-for-12 with a double and a walk. A fundamental flaw in the 24-year-old’s game has begun to emerge.

Vientos struck out five times against the red and white and has now struck out 16 times in his last 10 games.

As pitchers begin to face and adjust to the Connecticut native, Vientos needs to adapt, or his strikeout totals could continue to climb.

Huascar Brazobán struggles in his first big spot

August 3, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets added plenty of bullpen help at this year’s trade deadline, and one of their key additions was Huascar Brazobán. However, Brazobán struggled in his first high-leverage spot as a member of the blue and orange.

The 34-year-old lasted just 0.2 of an inning against the Angels, allowing three runs, three hits, and a walk while striking out two. The Mets went on to lose, with Brazobán picking up the loss.

Brazobán will look to bounce back in his next appearance but has not made a good first impression of the Flushing faithful.