After a hard-fought series victory against the Colorado Rockies, the New York Mets concluded their long 10-game road trip with a stop in Seattle to square off in a three-game set with the Mariners.

Ryan Bliss opened up the scoring with a two-run home run at the bottom of the second, and the Mariners added four insurance runs at the bottom of the seventh to capture game one, 6-0.

The green and blue would jump on Mets’ starter Sean Manaea, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first before shutting out the blue and orange in game two, 4-0.

The Mets would finally score a run in the sixth inning of game three courtesy of a solo shot from Jeff McNeil, but the Mariners had already scored four at that point and turned the game into a laugher, eventually securing the series sweep with a 12-1 victory.

3 Takeaways from the Mets getting swept by the Seattle Mariners

Sean Manaea returns to Earth

After back-to-back magnificent starts, during which Manaea became just the third pitcher in franchise history to pitch seven-plus scoreless innings in back-to-back starts while striking out 10 or more batters, the Indiana native fell back down to Earth against the Mariners.

Manaea lasted just three innings, allowing three runs, four hits, and five walks while managing three punchouts. Hopefully, the 32-year-old can bounce back in his next start, but his strenuous form has ended.

Pete Alonso is struggling

The entire Mets lineup looked askew against the Mariners, but arguably, nobody struggled more than Pete Alonso. Alonso went 0-for-11 against the green and blue with six strikeouts.

The Polar Bear has not had a successful walk year, to say the least, despite his all-star selection. Alonso needs to heat up down the stretch to increase not only the Mets’ playoff chances but also his chances of securing that big-money deal he desires.

Reed Garrett looks healthy

While there aren’t too many positives out of this series, one for the blue and orange is that Reed Garrett looks healthy. After being activated from the injured list on Saturday, Garrett pitched the sixth inning that night, striking out the side in a scoreless frame.

The Mets will need the right-hander to look like his early-season self during their playoff pursuit, and this first appearance was a good start.