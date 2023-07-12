Zach LaVine dodges Knicks trade rumors: ‘Talk to Donovan’

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ off-season agenda has been brimming with links to high-profile players, from Joel Embiid to Paul George. But it seems Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine may not be quite as keen on a move to the Big Apple.

Zach LaVine’s Stellar Season Performance

27-year-old LaVine is coming off yet another impressive season. Starting in 77 games, a first since 2015, he recorded an average of 24.8 points per game. With a .485 field goal percentage, .375 from beyond the arc, and a .558 effective field goal rate, he also contributed 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

LaVine’s Potential Fit with the Knicks

On paper, LaVine embodies the perfect candidate for the Knicks. They’re on the hunt for a player who can create spacing and consistently hit shots.

Reports of LaVine’s Reluctance to Join the Knicks

However, reports from several weeks ago suggested that LaVine might not be enthusiastic about forcing a move to the Knicks. This speculation surfaced despite the Knicks’ seemingly emerging championship window under Jalen Brunson’s leadership.

When pressed about the likelihood of demanding a trade, LaVine sidestepped, replying, “Aww man, talk to Donovan.”

Zach LaVine jokingly asked when he’s demanding a trade to the Knicks.



“Aww man, talk to Donovan.”



pic.twitter.com/ImGcazvNuJ — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) July 11, 2023

Referring to Donovan Mitchell’s Attempted Move to the Knicks

His response was a clear nod to Donovan Mitchell’s unsuccessful bid to join the Knicks last off-season. Mitchell eventually ended up with the Cleveland Cavaliers, only to be knocked out of the playoffs by the Knicks. Despite this victory, the Knicks fell short of progressing to the Eastern Conference finals, losing to the Miami Heat.

The Knicks’ Ongoing Search for a Third Star

The Knicks are currently seeking a third star to join forces with Brunson and Julius Randle. Though LaVine appears to be a long shot at this juncture, other opportunities might arise in the future.

Possibility of Mid-Season Moves

Even if President Leon Rose opts to commence the 2023–24 season with the existing roster, he could always leverage the trade deadline to shake things up, making a significant move to enhance the team’s postseason prospects.