The Knicks would have to work miracles to land Jrue Holiday

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA community was abuzz on Wednesday, following the Milwaukee Bucks’ surprising acquisition of Damian Lillard from the Portland Trailblazers. An intriguing piece of this trade puzzle is the defensive wizard, Jrue Holiday, now aligned with Portland. However, whispers in the wind suggest the Trailblazers might move him in the coming months. The New York Knicks seem to be lurking in the shadows, possibly interested in securing Holiday, but they face a challenging path with salary cap constraints and retaining pivotal players to enhance their playoff prospects.

Jrue Holiday’s Formidable Stats

Aged 33, Holiday’s previous season statistics are nothing short of impressive. Averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds, his metrics include a .479 field-goal percentage, a commendable .384 three-point percentage, and a robust .556 effective field-goal rate. Recognized for his defensive prowess, blending his skills with Jalen Brunson’s could be an intriguing dynamic.

The Salary Cap Hurdle

Jonathan Macri of “Knicks Films School” points out that to accommodate Holiday’s contract, the Knicks would need to free up at least $29.4 million. While this mathematical puzzle has potential solutions, each comes with its sacrifices. For instance, a proposition involves trading the promising RJ Barrett along with three minimum salaries. An alternative could see Evan Fournier, Immanuel Quickley, Isaiah Hartenstein, and some draft picks changing hands.

In essence, pulling off such a trade would mean relinquishing prized assets and adding draft picks. Perhaps a more prudent strategy would involve keeping their eyes peeled for a game-changer like Joel Embiid, should he become accessible, potentially offering a transformative boost to the Knicks.

Financial Implications and Rumors

Speculations regarding Quickley’s extension remain rife, yet he’s pegged to pocket a modest $4.17 million in the forthcoming season. This reasonable amount could pave the way for the Knicks to absorb a heftier contract this season. However, the challenge remains: should they attempt a monumental trade, substantial contracts like those of Julius Randle or Barrett might need to be exchanged, considering the Knicks’ financial limitations.

A Patient Game for the Knicks?

Brunson’s ascendancy to the league’s elite and the Knicks’ aspiration for that quintessential piece to elevate them further make for an interesting scenario. Exercising patience and waiting for a golden opportunity might just be their most judicious move.