The Knicks would be out of their minds to trade a top-15 player in his prime

The New York Knicks have been linked to plenty of trade rumors this offseason, but one scenario makes no sense whatsoever.

A speculative deal swapping Karl-Anthony Towns for LeBron James would be nothing short of organizational malpractice in the long run.

James may go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game, but his time at the top is winding down fast.

Towns, meanwhile, is squarely in his prime and coming off arguably the best season of his entire NBA career.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Towns is thriving in his role and still trending upward

Last season, Karl-Anthony Towns suited up for 72 games, averaged 35 minutes, and consistently imposed his will on opponents.

He poured in 24.4 points per game, pulled down 12.8 rebounds, and dished out 3.1 assists on efficient shooting splits.

Towns shot .526 from the field and an impressive .420 from beyond the arc, rare efficiency for a player of his size.

Big men with that kind of scoring touch and floor-spacing ability don’t come around often — and certainly not in their prime.

In fact, Towns made NBA history last season, becoming the only player ever to post 750+ rebounds and 140+ threes while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from deep.

That kind of efficiency and versatility isn’t just rare — it’s unprecedented.

Why a LeBron deal feels like smoke, not fire

LeBron James could still produce at a high level at an entirely different position, but his time as a franchise-carrying force has passed.

Bringing him in for one final ride would cost the Knicks long-term flexibility and a valuable asset in Towns, who is still ascending.

New York isn’t just one piece away from a title — they’re building something sustainable, and Towns is central to that plan.

Parting ways with a versatile, elite-scoring big man for a 40-year-old isn’t strategic, it’s short-sighted at best.

Unless the goal is to sell jerseys for a year and bow out early in the playoffs, it’s hard to justify such a gamble.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks have already improved their depth around Towns

One reason Towns wasn’t fully unleashed last season was the Knicks’ lack of second-unit scoring and functional frontcourt depth.

With additions like Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, New York now has the firepower to keep the offense humming all game.

Those rotation upgrades should allow Mike Brown to stagger minutes more effectively and keep Towns fresher late in games.

Mitchell Robinson also struggled to find his footing after returning from injury, but more reps should help him regain form.

When healthy, Robinson gives the Knicks an elite rim protector who complements Towns’ offensive skillset perfectly down low.

Towns is entering his prime — don’t waste it

Towns is heading into year two of a four-year, $220.4 million contract, and he’s already proven he’s worth the investment.

Rather than shipping him out for nostalgia’s sake, the Knicks should continue building around one of the league’s rarest big men.

Trading away Towns now would be like selling a winning lottery ticket for a few dollars just because it’s easier to cash.