There are comebacks, and then there are games that make an entire fan base stop pretending it is trying to stay calm.

The Knicks were down 29 points Wednesday. Not 12, not 15, not a manageable little second-half hill. Twenty-nine. Madison Square Garden had every reason to feel like the series was about to reset, the Spurs were about to tie it, and Victor Wembanyama was about to become the main character again.

Instead, the NY Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, beat San Antonio 107-106, and moved within one win of their first championship since 1973.

Brunson kept the door open

Jalen Brunson finished with 36 points and seven assists, and even that line undersells the emotional weight of the night. The Knicks needed someone to keep applying pressure while the building was trying to figure out whether it was watching a collapse or a setup.

Brunson did what he has done all spring. He found angles, absorbed contact, dragged defenders into uncomfortable spots, and kept New York close enough for the final surge to matter.

The crazy part is how normal it has become. A 36-point Finals game from Brunson should feel like the headline, but the Knicks have reached a point where his brilliance is the baseline expectation. That’s how you know the whole operation has changed.

San Antonio let the game get weird

The Spurs had the game. They had the lead, the pace, the comfort, and Wembanyama still finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. None of it was enough once the Knicks turned the second half into a street fight.

OG Anunoby’s tip-in with 1.2 seconds left will live forever if New York closes this series. The possession made 53 years of waiting feel like it might actually end.

Game 5 now shifts back to San Antonio, and that is where the Knicks have to be careful. A 3-1 lead is commanding, but Wembanyama is too good and the Spurs are too dangerous to treat the next game like a parade route.

Still, the pressure has changed sides. The Knicks no longer need to convince anyone they belong in this moment. They are one win away, and after climbing out of a 29-point hole on a Finals stage, I am not sure there is a better proof of what this team has become.