The Knicks would be out of their mind to trade superstar big man

The New York Knicks remain active in trade discussions, constantly linked to superstar targets despite a strong foundation already in place.

Recent reports indicate the front office still has eyes on Giannis Antetokounmpo, even after committing to Mikal Bridges with a $150 million extension.

However, Bridges cannot be traded for six months, which complicates any blockbuster pursuit of a player like Antetokounmpo in the short term.

For the Knicks to land the two-time MVP, they would likely have to break apart their core, including superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

That’s a risky path for a team that finally feels like it has found the right mix to compete in the East.

Towns is coming off a tremendous offensive year, even if he struggled with defensive consistency late in the regular season.

Much of his fatigue stemmed from the lack of reliable depth around him, forcing the stars to carry a heavy burden nightly.

The front office recognized that flaw and addressed it this offseason by adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to the rotation.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Knicks’ core is built for patience and internal growth

With Jalen Brunson, Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Towns all locked into long-term deals, the Knicks finally have rare stability at the top.

Trading away a foundational piece for a splashy move might satisfy short-term headlines but jeopardize their long-term championship aspirations.

Instead, the Knicks are better served developing chemistry and taking advantage of a deeper, more versatile roster built for playoff battles.

One year of experience together can make a massive difference, especially after last season’s inconsistency exposed their reliance on star performances.

Clarkson’s scoring off the bench and Yabusele’s versatility in the frontcourt give New York the rotational quality it desperately needed.

They’ve positioned themselves as one of the East’s most well-rounded teams, even without making another blockbuster acquisition.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

A patient approach could be the Knicks’ smartest move

Pursuing Antetokounmpo remains tempting because players of his caliber rarely become available, but timing is everything in the NBA.

The Knicks have leverage to strike later if needed, rather than sacrificing the continuity they’ve spent years painstakingly building.

Fans craving instant gratification might want the front office to swing for the fences now, but measured patience has its rewards.

New York’s current formula—stability, depth, and star talent—could finally carry them past the postseason roadblocks that have haunted recent years.

Towns, Brunson, Bridges, and Anunoby provide a foundation few teams in the league can match when fully healthy and engaged.

Breaking that up prematurely would feel like dismantling a house just as the walls finally became sturdy enough to weather the storm.