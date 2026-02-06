The New York Knicks will be without Miles McBride for potentially the rest of the regular season, but luckily, they should be able to stay afloat thanks to their trade deadline acquisition.

Knicks’ Jose Alvarado will provide a huge impact off the bench

On Thursday, New York acquired guard Jose Alvarado in exchange for Dalen Terry and two second-round picks. Alvarado is a defensive pest who plays with a ton of energy, and his presence should be significant for the second unit.

While the team will likely have to wait until the playoffs to see Alvarado and McBride play together, Alvarado should still have a huge impact off the bench during his absence. He brings playmaking, defense, and a solid outside shot to the table, similar to what McBride provides.

In the short-term, Alvarado will assume the role of backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, essentially replacing the role McBride had. This season, he is averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 assists, and shooting 36% from three.

Alvarado plays with a ton of energy

His energy will be felt right away. The Queens native plays with a ton of heart and hustle, and he is not afraid to defend both himself and his teammates on the court, evidenced by his fight with Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams in a game just last month.

The Knicks needed a guy with an edge to them, and Alvarado is that guy. His energy will be infectious, and the team should play even harder even while they are on a season-high eight-game winning streak.

It is still unclear if he will be available on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. If he is, expect him to make his presence felt immediately.